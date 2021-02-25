WICHITA, Kansas – Taylor M. Greenhaw was among the more than 3,500 students named to the Wichita State University dean's honor roll for fall 2020.
To be on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
WSU enrolls about 15,500 students and offers more than 50 undergraduate degree programs in more than 150 areas of study in six undergraduate colleges.
