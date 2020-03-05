The Greenleaf Cemetery Committee will hold a board meeting on Saturday, March 7, at 9 a.m., in the lobby between the Cherokee Gift Shop and the Restaurant of the Cherokees.
Greenleaf Cemetery is a historic cemetery that needs to be kept up. There are at least 21 cemeteries combined there because of the federal government forcing the relocating of them to make room for Camp Gruber. There are at least 62 military graves, and at least five from the Civil War.
The cemetery is south of Tahlequah on U.S. Highway 62 and Stickross Mountain Road.
