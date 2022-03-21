Greenleaf Cemetery, located on U.S. Highway 62 and Stick Ross Mountain Road, will hold its yearly work day on Saturday, April 1.
Those who can't work on that particular day can come when it is convenient. For information, call 918-681-4059.
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Updated: March 21, 2022 @ 5:09 pm
