BRAGGS and VIAN – The Echolocation Grotto, a mobile bat exhibit, is making its way to the Tenkiller State Park Driftwood Nature Center on Thursday, Aug. 24 and the Greenleaf State Park Discovery Center on Friday, Aug. 25.
The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department encourages families to learn more about the importance of bats in people’s daily lives, as well as the many different tools and devices used by scientists to study bats.
Admission to the experience is free.
Sponsored by Alabaster Caverns State Park, the Grotto is the only mobile educational unit within the Oklahoma State Parks System and it has supported many state park programs and events.
It has traveled to various locations including schools, wildlife-based educational events, libraries, civic and organizational gatherings, and even parades.
This one-of-a-kind exhibit is an interactive experience, with the opportunity to view four live bat species.
There will also be hands-on displays, games, v ideos, and more.
The Tenkiller schedule for Aug. 24 will include the Grotto at the Driftwood Nature Center from 1-4:30 p.m.; and a special program on bats from 2-2:30 p.m.
The Greenleaf schedule for Aug. 25 will include the Grotto at the Discovery Center from 1-4:30 p.m.; and a special program on bats from 2-2:30 p.m.
A parking pass is required, but admission is free.
