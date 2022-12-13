Greenwood Elementary students began shopping for friends and family at the school’s annual PTO Holiday Store on Dec. 12.
Priscilla Valdez, president of Greenwood Elementary’s Parent-Teacher Organization, said the holiday store is her favorite fundraiser each year.
She said the store provides a shopping experience for kindergarten through fifth-grade students to purchase items for family members. The store sells items for men, women, and children, all costing $2-$5.
“I always laugh because it is the cutest thing, because they love to tell you, like ‘My mom loves flowers, so I’m getting her this flower’ or whatever,” said Valdez. “It’s a sweet fundraiser for them to come and purchase items for their families that they can’t do, while they’re with them.”
Some of the items on offer this year are bath sets, tools, scarves, nail kits, headbands, and toys. The most popular purchases are animal plushies, candles, and Christmas gnome displays.
Brooke Anderson, a Greenwood Elementary math and science teacher, said the wide variety of items is due to all the different people students shop for, including parents, friends, siblings, grandparents, and teachers.
Valdez believes the store has taken place for about 10 years, and hopes students learn how to give and pick out gifts for others.
Anderson said the experience not only allows students to be more involved in the buying process, but it brings out the Christmas spirit.
“It gives them the opportunity to shop for something on their own, and they get to pick out those meaningful things for their family and friends that isn’t just something where parents said, ‘Hey, here you go. This is from you,” said Anderson.
She said it gives younger children some real-world experience in handling money, since it's harder for students to grasp the concept if they don’t get that opportunity.
Deena Jones, library specialist at Greenwood, said the store empowers students through gaining confidence in learning how to use money. Jones said she hopes Greenwood students are able to think more about family rather than the presents under a Christmas tree.
“We’ve been spending some time getting them to think about the bigger picture – not just the small picture, but who’s around you, who’s important in your life,” said Jones. “The store does the same thing. It’s making them feel empowered. It’s giving them self-confidence. It’s teaching them sharing and empathy, all those things wrapped up into one.”
Anderson said the holiday store is popular for boosting the Christmas spirit and for the community feel it creates.
“Traditions are kind of the glue that holds a family together, and the more traditions we have as a school, the closer we are going to be,” said Anderson.
Check it out
The holiday store will be open through Dec. 15 from 8 a.m.-noon at Greenwood Elementary.
