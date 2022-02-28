Greenwood educator among 2022 Teacher of the Year finalists

OKLAHOMA CITY – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced that Emily Freise, speech language pathologist at Greenwood Elementary, was one of 12 finalists for Oklahoma’s next Teacher of the Year.
“These 12 educators represent some of the best teaching talent in Oklahoma,” said Hofmeister. “These finalists are exceptional examples of the tremendous impact one person can make in the lives of kids. Each one of these teachers demonstrates an extraordinary commitment to the success of each of their students and are highly deserving of this honor.”
All finalists were named teachers of the year for their districts or schools and selected after their applications were reviewed by a panel of educators, lawmakers and civic leaders.
"I believe that some of the greatest contributions I have made in the field of education fall into two categories: helping students build life-long communication skills and training future educators. It is a blessing to work with students in elementary and help them build effective communication skills that will last them the rest of their lives,” said Freise.
The 2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year will be named in March. Beginning July 1, the honoree will assume full-time Teacher of the Year duties, which include speaking engagements and serving as Oklahoma’s ambassador for teachers, encouraging others to enter or remain in the profession. The 2021 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, Jessica Eschbach, will continue touring the state until July.
Hofmeister was joined by the finalists during an announcement at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.