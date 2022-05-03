...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following
counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin,
Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair,
Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le
Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee,
Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah,
Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington OK.
* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff will likely result in flooding of
rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone
locations, especially in areas that have already received heavy
rainfall over the past few days. Several main-stem rivers could
go into flood. A few locations could see significant flash
flooding.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A slowly moving upper low will move across the area Wednesday
into early Thursday. Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are
likely with the potential for very heavy rainfall. Widespread
2 to 3 inches of rain is expected with locally higher amounts
of 5 to 6 inches. The heavier rain will begin to shift east
of far southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas early
Thursday afternoon.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.