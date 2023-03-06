Greenwood Elementary students read their hearts out during Read Across America Week from Feb. 27 to March 3.
Bethany Clark, a Greenwood Elementary kindergarten teacher, participated in several of the week's literature-based activities and dress-up days. Clark said the week-long event introduces a love of reading at the school, especially to the younger students. While Dr. Seuss books were not the only books studied last week, they were a popular tool for some teachers, such as Clark.
The prevalance of Dr. Seuss during Read Across America is in part because the author's birthday takes place that week. Dr. Seuss books also contain a lot of rhyming, which Clark said is a building block for kindergarten.
"I hope they get a love for reading," said Clark. "I think it's something that is important and that they are going to have to have. If they don't love it now, [they're] not going to love it as they [get older]."
While Read Across America Week has taken place across the nation for many years, Cox said it has changed over time, as the district and schools host different dress-up days and activities each year.
Ivey Williams, a fourth grade Greenwood Elementary student, said she dressed up and participated in almost all of the Read Across America activities.
Ivey said her favorite day was "Readers are Leaders Day," when she dressed up as a wild animal veterinarian. Students dress up as their future occupation during Readers are Leaders Day.
Ivey's favorite part of the week was seeing all of her classmates participate in all of the themed events.
"I got to see what everyone else wanted to be and know that we share the same ideas," said Ivey.
Ivey said she loves reading and enjoyed all of the Dr. Seuss-related activities this year; she can't wait to participate again next year.
Shelli Cox, a Greenwood Elementary first grade teacher, said she noticed her class seemed more excited for reading the week after Read Across America took place.
"It gets kids to really take ownership of their reading," said Cox. "They really love to read and just being modeled that everyday and the importance of it."
One of the activities the school participated in was "Drop Everything and Read." Cox's class did various options for this activity, including turning off the lights in the classroom and reading by flashlight.
Cox hopes incorporating fun literature events will encourage students to continue reading.
"I think that we spend so much time teaching to read and we forget that you've got to put joy in there and joy comes from choice," said Cox. "They've got to enjoy what they're reading in order to want to read more."
Cox said Read Across America Week is not only for the younger grades, but even the upper classes.
"When you build a love for reading you open up a whole new world for kids who may not get to leave Tahlequah," said Cox. "They can escape through books and learn about the world around them, and it's gotta start young."
