Greetings not all digital; many send cards

Christmas cards are still going strong this holiday season, although some locals think the practice is being replaced by posts on social media.
Alicia McDowell of Moon Dance Photography has done several festive shoots this season.
"I have had dozens of inquiries for holiday sessions and have been shooting holiday-themed/Christmas card type sessions for at least a month now," said McDowell.
McDowell said most of her clients intend to send out Christmas cards.
"I think everyone is welcoming a sense of normalcy back into their holidays," she said.
Area resident Brenda Taylor said she sends out cards every year.
"I send to family relatives and friends we've had for years," said Taylor. "The list has gotten smaller the older I get, [I'm now in my] 70s, as people pass away."
In her cards, Taylor tries to write something in each of them, but usually doesn't include pictures.
Local Markseal Drywater sent out three cards this year. Her list includes family and a friend and she hopes to make it longer next year.
"I used to send every year, but it has stopped the past couple years," said Drywater. "I'm trying to start back this year. "
Drywater feels like Facebook has taken away a lot of the card business.
"Most people just send a gif or message saying 'Merry Christmas' to their friends or family then don't go buy cards, feeling it's covered. Same with birthdays and other holidays," she said.
Area resident Brenda Jackson said she sends out cards to her friends and family when she can.
"We share pictures on Facebook," said Jackson.
Angela Rhea of Tahlequah Printing Co. said they are continuing to print about the same amount of cards and photos this year as in years past.
"Holiday cards are important traditions and invaluable keepsakes for many families in this area," said Rhea. "Some families like to do an annual calendar with family photos instead of the usual card, which is another option we offer our customers."
Longevity is an important distinction Rhea wants to draw between digital cards and printed ones.
"Printed holiday cards and copies of letters to Santa can still be kept safe and sound for your family to look back on," she said. "Digital greetings are faster to send, but they're much more vulnerable to being lost, deleted, or the data of them being corrupted and lost. A holiday card is more than just a greeting for many of us - it's a snapshot of a time and place in our lives and being able to review it in the future is important."
