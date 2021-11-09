Grenvile Carl Higginbotham

Name and Rank: Pvt. Grenville Carl Higginbotham
Family information: Wife, Flossie; 10 children; 28 grandchildren; and many great- and great-great grandchildren.
Active duty campaigns served in: France, Alsace Frong, Argonne Forest, Dec. 20 to March 5, 1919; in the "Million Dollar Barrage," Oct. 28 for 35 days.
A special memory from your time in service: After discharge, Mr. Higginbotham taught for Northeastern, and worked as a civil engineer for Works Progress Administration building bridges and the street (bypass) on Bluff Avenue.
