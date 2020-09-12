Grimes Chiropractic welcomes massage therapist to staff

Massage Therapist Kendra Smith has joined the health and wellness team at Grimes Chiropractic, adding her experience and training to Tahlequah's health care community.
"Kendra is a great massage therapist with training in diverse techniques and modalities. I am excited to bring her experience onto our team," said Dr. Shannon Grimes, physician and owner at Grimes Chiropractic.
Certified in medical massage therapy, trained in prenatal, pediatric, and sports massage, Smith has over 11 years of massage therapy experience.
"We are confident that Kendra's training, expertise, and experience will be a great benefit to our clients and our community as a whole," Grimes said.
Smith will be seeing clients on Wednesdays at Grimes Chiropractic, 1603 S Muskogee Ave. She will be accepting direct appointments with clients for traditional spa-oriented therapeutic massage, and will be coordinating medical massage care with Grimes for clients with more specific and medically oriented need.
While many may be familiar with the spa-oriented therapies like relaxation massage, myofascial techniques, hot stones, and cupping, medical massage has specific health care goals and uses a broad set of therapies for muscle health and recovery that include targeted plans of care and treatment goals that are coordinated with physicians.
"Our goal is to give clients some of the best high-quality, cost-effective care in the Tahlequah and Cherokee county area. Kendra Smith has been working with physicians integrating medial massage into client care for around eight years," said Grimes. "We are glad that Kendra has chosen to work with us so that we can offer more services, enhance care, and better serve our clients and community."
