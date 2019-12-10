Grooming tools, outdoor gear perfect gifts for men

For the man who may seem to have everything, getting a personalized gift may be a change of pace - especially if it features a family memory, a favorite saying, or a logo of his favorite team or organization.
At 490 Creations, co-owner Robert Johnson said that wallets, pocket knives, coasters, and hammers are popular items to personalize. He can work with metal, wood, leather, and more.
A specialized "man cave" sign or large outdoor ranch logo are options that can be created.
Other decorations for a man cave, office, or bedroom can be found at a shop specializing in collectibles. Tiger Sports Cards and Collectibles offers pieces to be displayed, such as posters and jerseys.
Creative or scientific types may want to try their hands at crafting beer, cider, or wine. Oasis Health Food Store carries kits, books, and ingredients for that hobby. For those who may just want to enjoy the liquid instead of making it, one might consider gift cards to area bars or restaurants. Kroner & Baer Pub could help the gift-getter find a new favorite craft beer.
Hot gifts at Felts Family Shoes include Ugg house shoes, which are very fuzzy inside.
"They're not the cheapest gifts, so people are excited when they receive them," said Drew Felts.
Socks by Ugg, Nike, and Birkenstock are popular and could fit into a stocking, as could some new sunglasses.
"I would love for someone to buy me a pair of the sunglasses," said Felts.
Next door, Amy Carter, Vivid Salon and Boutique co-owner, said women have been picking up beard kits and micro-tools for their guys.
"Today we saw an influx of shoppers buying whiskey stones and 'dude soap,'" said Carter.
Those with bearded guys to get gifts for may also want to check out Boulevard LLC in downtown Tahlequah. Owner Alyssia Hylton always seems to have new beard products or scents.
A full line of oils, waxes, and balms are available in store and online. Grooming kits and "beard growth oil" are also available for those just starting the stubble way of life.
And while ties, socks, or underwear may seem like cliché gifts, Boulevard offers all in a wide range of colors and patterns. A tie purchase includes a free pocket square.
This may be one of the favorite times of the year for an outdoorsman. Hunting season and the holidays could mean new gear, and Sheila Gallegos, Walmart assistant manager, said there are a lot of guns on layaway for the holidays.
"Guns are a big thing - not so much bows and arrows, but shotguns and rifles," she said while assisting guests who were visiting Santa.
The jolly elf himself must not wear the Santa suit all the time, because he said he would like to receive shirts and ties as gifts.
"And golf balls. If you are a golfer, you can not have enough golf balls," said Santa, who is at Walmart the next two Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m.
What's next
The final in the series focuses on stocking stuffers and last-minute gifts.
