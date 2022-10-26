Tahlequah’s first Whataburger restaurant is breaking ground next week.
According to representatives of the restaurant chain, Whataburger’s franchise group WAB Venture Inc. and the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 10:30 a.m.
The plan is to add 100 jobs in the community and hiring is currently underway for restaurant managers, team leaders, and team members.
The restaurant will be located at 1101 E. Downing St. and is slated to open in 2023.
Those interested in working for Whataburger can submit their resumes to wabjobs@wabventure.com.
