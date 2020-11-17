Groundbreaking clinical trial for pancreatic cancer treatment set

LOS ANGELES - The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network announced recently the launch of Precision PromiseSM, the first of its kind adaptive clinical trial platform for pancreatic cancer patients.
PanCAN's Precision Promise was envisioned with a nationwide team of leading clinicians, researchers, and diagnostic and drug developers to test novel treatment options for pancreatic cancer patients quicker and cheaper and get them to patients faster, transforming the way clinical research is done.
Every treatment available today was approved through a clinical trial; however, standard trials are slow, costly, and have only had a 10 percent success rate over the past 20 years. PanCAN's clinical trial platform is designed to enable the development of new treatments more efficiently than standard pancreatic cancer trials by testing multiple experimental therapies at the same time.
Through Precision Promise, metastatic pancreatic cancer patients may have a chance to get first- and second-line treatment options in one clinical trial. As a late-stage platform, the potential for new drug approvals by the FDA is built into the model, which can accelerate the drug development process by up to two years. The statistical design of Precision Promise was led by world-renowned statistician Dr. Donald Berry (Berry Consultants), who designed the I-SPY breast cancer trials and has over 400 peer-reviewed publications.
Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S., with an overall five-year survival rate of just 10 percent. Roughly 63 percent of patients die within the first year of a pancreatic cancer diagnosis, underscoring the urgent need for new and more effective treatment options.
"Pancreatic cancer patients don't have time to wait for new treatments to be approved through the standard clinical trial model," said Julie Fleshman, PanCAN's president and CEO. "As the first pancreatic cancer nonprofit organization to develop, sponsor, and lead an adaptive clinical trial platform, we are disrupting the clinical trial system to accelerate progress for patients."
Eligible pancreatic cancer patients will be able to enroll in PanCAN's Precision Promise at one of 15 Clinical Trial Consortium sites nationwide. Sites were selected through a competitive, peer-review process. The nearest is The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
Every patient enrolled in PanCAN's Precision Promise trial will undergo broad-panel genomic testing. Precision promise will also support follow-up biopsies to learn how their tumor is responding to treatment. Through the adaptive nature of PanCAN's Precision Promise, data will be constantly monitored, and treatment arms can be discontinued if results do not look promising. To learn more about Precision Promise and PanCAN's commitment to research, visit pancan.org.
