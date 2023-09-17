HULBERT – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on the morning of Sept. 5 to officially mark the start of construction for the new Lake Region Electric Cooperative and Lake Region Technology and Communications headquarters office in Hulbert.
“LREC and LRTC have outgrown our current offices,” CEO John Lee said. “The decision comes in response to the need for additional space. We have multiple employees sharing office spaces and a call center overflowing. Now is the time to make the expansion and add functionality that will benefit the employees with a better work environment and, in return, benefit customer service, in-person member interactions with the co-op, and fiber tech support. We are also seeing a steady increase in our electric members and fiber internet subscribers. Our current space is inadequate to meet the future needs of our membership.”
When deciding on locations, Lee said, they wanted to make sure the LREC and LRTC headquarters stayed in Hulbert. Lee said the building will be on the corner of 6th Street and Lake Region Road, and it will be connected the old facility.
“Currently, we do not have a meeting room to house all our employees, with the new building will have a meeting room for all employee meetings and training. We will have a public area for members and community groups to visit plus tour their co-op. We will also add the ability to demonstrate new technology in both the internet and electric businesses,” Lee said.
Due to the rocky terrain in Cherokee County, LREC’s contractors and architects are dealing with excavating the ground and diverting a natural spring that was under the ground near the construction site.
“I am working with the co-ops’ new building contractors daily and weekly to overcome challenges as they arise, and we hope to have the new building completed in roughly 18 months, by spring 2025. As the new building is completed, we will then transition into an update of the current building to better utilize space and add an electric and fiber dispatch center to serve the members better,” Lee said.
LREC’s management and board of trustees believe the new building will align with Lake Region’s mission and values of providing excellent member service, and continuing to provide members with safe, reliable, and competitive services for today and tomorrow.
Lake Region Electric Cooperative is a member-owned electric cooperative providing reliable electric and internet services to its members across the following counties: Cherokee, Wagoner, Muskogee, Rogers, Mayes, Adair, and Sequoyah.
