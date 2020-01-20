PEGGS - "Keep Spring Creek Pristine" Initiatives will be discussed at Spring Creek Coalition annual meeting on Saturday, Jan. 25, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Peggs Community Center, 11050 E Hickory at State Highway 82.
Members believe the recent influx of 219 mega-poultry houses in Northeast Oklahoma - many of them in the Spring Creek watershed - pose a significant threat to Spring Creek, the most pristine large Ozark stream in the state. Two speakers will be featured.
Discussing the watershed plan will be Shelby Burridge, Oklahoma Conservation Commission Water Quality Division.
The Oklahoma Conservation Commission is partnering with the Spring Creek Coalition to develop a Watershed Plan for Spring Creek. They'll be asking, "What is a watershed plan and why does it matter?" The plan is the roadmap for protecting the resource. It identifies challenges, but more importantly, explores potential solutions that the local landowners and other interested stakeholders would like to work toward.
Drafting a plan opens up the possibility that the OCC and other potential funding agencies might be able to provide resources to help implement some of those solutions. But a plan can't be successful without input, organizers say, and since many of the solutions will require collaboration from watershed residents, many different opinions are sought.
Talking about the water monitoring plan will be Kelly Hunter Foster, senior attorney, Waterkeeper Alliance. After a year of planning, the group is ready to start water quality monitoring on Spring Creek. Members have partnered with Waterkeeper Alliance to develop a robust plan that calls for monthly "water grabs," the filling of water bottles at six sites along Spring Creek from near its source north of Kansas, Oklahoma, to its mouth below Snake Creek. Samples will be taken to certified water labs to test for E. coli, nitrate plus nitrite, phosphorous, and other elements to identify any contamination within the watershed and any water quality changes due to the influx of poultry houses.
Contact Beth Rooney, brooney150@gmail.com or 918-906-6762, for information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.