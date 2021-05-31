Group: Books take readers from rowing to romance

From a novel focusing on three 18th century women to the triumph of the U.S. rowing team in the 1936 Olympics, the Tahlequah Public Library has summer reading material for a variety of interests.
Librarian June Adams discussed three of the books during a "Quick Looks" talk on Facebook sponsored by library. The talks are available on the library's Facebook page, along with a series of other programs on various topics for children through adults.
This talk discussed "The Lost Apothecary," by Sarah Penner; "The Inheritance Games," by Jennifer Lynn Barnes; and "The Boys in the Boat," by Daniel James Brown.
The Olympics scheduled for last summer, then postponed to this year because of the COVID-19 virus, have had a certain amount of drama, but nowhere near the worldwide tension that surrounded the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, where Adolf Hitler was gaining power. That year's athletes competed for their countries and for their philosophies of freedom vs. fascism as World War II approached. Likewise, Cold War athletes strove to gain medals for America and its allies vs. the Soviet bloc.
While the 1936 Olympians pursued their sports in a world driven by Depression and strife, the atmosphere of the games themselves was quite different. The athletes were amateurs in reality rather than name only, not people paid to train and well-financed to compete.
"The Boys in the Boat" is the true story of the nine-man rowing team that won the gold medal in Berlin. The Americans were far from the publicized, pampered athletes seen today.
"These were all working-class boys who went to the University of Washington and started rowing for the college, and ending up getting all the way to the 1936 Olympics, where they managed to hang on and beat Italy and Germany," Adams said.
Rowing is generally an elite sport, its competitors based at Ivy League Eastern schools. These boys broke that mode. Adams compares their story to "Seabiscuit" and "Unbroken."
"I don't even like rowing, and I thought that part was interesting too," she said.
PBS also has made a documentary on the team, called "The Boys of '36," and there is also probably a movie in the works, Adams said.
For those wanting a more conventional but highly-acclaimed novel, Adams recommends "The Lost Apothecary," set in 1791 England.
"It's on all sorts of 'to-read' lists for 2021," Adams said.
The novel takes the viewpoints of three women: Nella, an apothecary who makes herbal remedies as well as poisons; Eliza, a 12-year-old girl who comes to Nella to purchase a poison; and Caroline, a present-day American woman in London by herself.
"In this story there is some mystery. You really want to know what's going to happen to these people," Adams said.
She also praised the cover design, which has beetles that figure into part of the story. She listened to an audio version, along with her husband, who also liked it.
If you want to read "The Lost Apothecary," be prepared to wait. There's a lengthy waiting list for most of the versions carried by the library, although at the time Adams prepared the talk it was available on Hoopla.
The final book, "The Inheritance Games," is by an Oklahoma author and is a Sequoyah Award nominee. Though technically a young adult novel, Adams enjoyed it as well.
The main character, Avery, inherits billions of dollars from Tobias Hawthorne from Texas.
"She doesn't know who he is," Adams said. "The stipulation of the will is that she has to go live on his estate in Texas with his family for one year, and then she'll inherit all these billions of dollars."
The plot reveals all sorts of mysteries on why Hawthorne left the money to Avery, and why he imposed those conditions.
"There are all sorts of puzzles you have to solve, all sorts of situations going on," Adams said.
Complicating the situation are four grandsons. While the plot involves flirtation there's no serious romance.
The book is the first in a series. The second, "Hawthorne Legacy," will come out in September.
