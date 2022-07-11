Group creating safe space for Cherokee women to discuss reproductive rights

An all-Cherokee women’s community interest group hosted its first meeting July 7, to discuss reproductive rights and how to secure them.
The meeting took place at the Tahlequah Public Library, with several people attending in-person and via Zoom.
The group’s facilitator, Northeastern State University Psychology and Counseling Assistant Professor Alissa Baker, said she was not the one who came up with the idea for the group. Several individuals at one time, during an online format, decided to start it. She said it is an important group for Cherokee women to have, as it not only offers support for participants, but it allows them to discuss how the topic relates to their culture.
“Traditionally, we are like the decision makers for the welfare of families and communities, and we have our own culture and history and values that place us in a different relation to this topic than other folks,” said Baker.
Since the group has just now started to meet, it is yet to be determined how the group will evolve. Baker said they will definitely be focusing on cultural values and how traditional responsibilities and roles factor into what they should be doing since the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
She said the group is only for Cherokee women at the moment, because of specific tribal laws governing the area.
“It’s honestly a piece of cultural revitalization for there to be women’s circles, and I mean, you can kind of hear different women touching on that as we talked about it. This is a thing that is traditional ,for women to come together and talk about,” said Baker.
Group participant Jessica Twist said this was the first event concerning topics like Roe v. Wade that she has attended. She said more discussions like this need to take place, as she believes some people don’t realize how multifaceted reproductive rights can be. People wanting privacy is one of the reasons she said discussions such as these do not take place very often.
“This is a hard subject for women to talk about, and I think it’s always been something that a lot of women haven't shared their stories about, and so there's so much misunderstanding,” said Jessica.
Cheyenne Twist, Jessica's daughter and Cherokee County resident, said she agrees with her mother that reproductive rights can be a sensitive issue. She said the overturn of Roe v. Wade has been overwhelming for her, as she enters adulthood and thinks about the potential opportunities that are being taken away from her.
She said she sees people – especially Cherokee Nation citizens – being involved in community interest groups, as it helps others to maintain contact and connect with others' experiences.
“It’s very important because I think it’s the people who really define what it means to be a sovereign people,” said Cheyenne.
What's next
With the community interest group still in its founding stages, the next gathering has not been set yet. Baker said that once the group has a more solid foundation, they will be making meetings more public for more potential attendees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.