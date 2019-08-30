The newest community committee, Tahlequah Resource Outreach Team, has a mission to ensure those in need are connected to the resources available to them.
Committee members have met regularly to discuss plans on how they can lend a helping hand to those who are displaced.
"The group consists of several members from different organizations who have willingly offered their time to attend meetings and brainstorm," said Tesina O'Field, who serves on the TROT public relations committee. "While everything is still in the beginning stages, the group has developed committees, as well as a Facebook page."
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King has discussed traveling to Norman to see how that city's outreach program and municipal court diversionary programs operate.
"I'm moving forward and reaching out to Norman, because they have the best success in Oklahoma, as far as dealing with homelessness," said King. "We are going to see if a group of us can go and spend a couple of days there."
The chief would like to observe and absorb what Norman officials can teach him and what he can bring to Tahlequah.
"I'll be seeing what they do - and maybe even some classroom time, as far as what they've done - and look at their materials and model to see what we can do here," said King.
Discussion during a recent meeting included a plan to have resource providers do ride-alongs with a liaison officer. The idea is to have those providers make contact with the homeless and to screen candidates.
"One of the first goals of TROT is to develop a centralized database and location of available resources. I believe one of the group's members has been working on that and hopes to have it up and running soon," said O'Field.
The committee hopes the database will help spotlight resources that are available and where they can be found.
Lacie Davenport, Family and Community Engagement director for Tahlequah Public Schools, is on the TROT committee. She said she would like to be a part of the solution.
"I think there are people out there who want to help, but they just don't know exactly how to help," she said. "We're going to try to get our resources together, and it just makes sense to put them all together."
She said it will "take a village," and there isn't just one person who has all the answers when a problem arises.
One of Davenport's roles is that of homeless liaison for the school district. The position started as a result of the McKinney-Vento Act, a federal law that ensures the right of students to go to school, even when they are homeless or don't have a permanent address.
"Every school district has to have a homeless liaison who helps identify kids who are displaced," said Davenport. "When we think of homeless, it's not just a situation where someone lives under a bridge or in a tent."
According to the act, the definition of "homeless" is any individual who lacks a fixed, regular and adequate nightime residence.
Examples of homelessness could include living in shelters, sleeping in cars, couch-hopping among homes of friends and family, or staying in motels.
"We identify those kids and make sure they don't have any transportation issues, and we provide them with school supplies, food and clothes whenever they need them," she said.
Students fill out housing questionnaires when they enroll, and their answers can determine if they are displaced. Davenport will either call or ask the students to visit her office to get a more in-depth description about where they live and why they live there.
Her office is home to the TPS Food Pantry, which includes shelves stacked with various food items and drinks so students can come in and grab something for the day. School supplies that were donated by a Methodist church are available as well, along with an office closet full of clothing and shoes.
Davenport said she relies heavily on local churches for most of the donations, but she said anyone can contribute food, clothes and school supplies or even work with her.
While she was already pooling resources to help displaced students, she said TROT can help by linking resources of the city and the school to help anyone who is displaced.
King said a few subcommittees have formed to meet on specific issues, such as steering, community relations and resources. He said anyone is welcome at the TROT meetings.
"We remain committed to helping those in need," said King.
What's next
The next TROT meeting is 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the armory building. The public is invited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.