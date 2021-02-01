Groups collecting data on substance abuse disorders

The Cherokee County Cares, Rural Communities Opioid Response Program, through the Cherokee County Health Services Council, is collecting data from residents to find the baseline of the community's experience, opinion, and perspective of substance abuse treatment services and the stigma toward substance use disorders.
The survey should take around seven minutes, and those who complete it will be entered into a drawing for an Apple iWatch.
The survey link is www.surveymonkey.com/r/RCORPCommunity.
The mission of the Cherokee County Health Services Council is to promote innovative health-related services through health planning and advocacy, technical assistance, and partnership development.
For more information, call 918-864-4665.
