Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2022 brought several events to the campus of Northeastern State University, including marches, traditional games, and a protest.
The morning of Oct. 10 began with a march led by youth, and Indigenous group 4Next7 partnered with the Native American Student Association. In a press release from Oct. 4, 4Next7 said it was calling for NSU to remove the Monument to Forgiveness statue from campus. The group stated the statue “misleads Tahlequah visitors and NSU students about Indigenous history.”
The event began with a march from the Cherokee National History Museum through downtown to the NSU Optometry building on campus, ending at the Monument to Forgiveness Statue by Beta Field.
At the statue, members listened to speeches from several individuals, including NSU alumni Jacob Chavez, who was a student when the statue was placed in 2016. Chavez said Native students were not consulted about the monument and that he wanted the university to have better communication and dialogue with them.
4Next7 Treasurer and NSU student Shadow Hardbarger said she thought the march was a success.
“We already know we have a lot of support and this meant a lot to us,” said Hardbarger.
Later that day, the NSU Center for Tribal Studies, in partnership with the Indigenous Peoples Alliance of Oklahoma, hosted several events scheduled for NSU’s annual celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
From 2-5 p.m., students and community members alike played games traditional to Southeastern Native American tribes.
Spectators watched as attendees played games such as chunkey, marbles, and stickball on Beta Field. In the case of the latter, players cast balls to their teammates and high into the sky with sticks, trying to score points.
Attendees then were audience to remarks from NSU faculty and other speakers before a march from Beta Field to the Cherokee Nation Peace Pavilion, where dinner was provided.
NSU President Steve Turner spoke at the event, welcoming attendees and thanking the Cherokee Nation for creating a system of higher learning and building the Cherokee Female Seminary.
"This university continues to take great pride in this history and the legacy of American Indian education, and we acknowledge the historical narrative of the Cherokee Nation and the other tribes," said Turner.
Sara Barnett, director of the NSU Center for Tribal Studies, spoke to attendees before the march.
“Today is our day,” said Barnett. “We celebrate being Indigenous every day, right? But today is a day we get to do that in a very public way and remind everyone that we are still here and we’re thriving in our communities.”
