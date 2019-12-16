Groups taking last-minute holiday donations

Although Christmas is next week, some organizations are still accepting donations for those in need.
The Department of Human Services takes items for children of all ages throughout the year. Many times, children must leave their situations with only the clothes on their backs or a small bag of their belongings.
Hats and gloves are needed for all sizes, and gifts or gift cards for teenagers are being requested. Not many donations for older kids were received during the holiday drives, according to Morgan Cox, DHS child welfare assistant.
Melissa Jumper, founder of Zayden's Toy Drive, said the same thing.
"We got a lot of baby and kids' stuff, but hardly anything for ages 12-18," said Jumper, whose son, Zayden, passed away after battling cancer.
Suggested items for teenagers include: puzzles, decks of playing cards and card games, puzzle books like Sudoku and crosswords, brain teasers, advanced coloring books, gel pens and colored pencils, paint brushes, canvases, and craft kits.
"Our toy drive goes to St. Francis Childlife at St. Francis Children's Hospital in Tulsa, and OU Children's Hospital Oncology in Oklahoma City," said Jumper. "These two hospitals are the hospitals our children, when diagnosed [with cancer], are sent to for treatment. The toys are used as distraction during difficult procedures, gifts for special occasions, and for the siblings, as well."
A couple of dozen boxes were set up in area businesses, and many have been collected so the toys can be sorted.
"They did such a great job collecting toys and hosting the toy drive," said Jumper. "Thank you, Tahlequah, for participating."
Jumper hopes to have all of the donations collected and sorted by Wednesday night so she can deliver them to the hospitals this week. But donations will be accepted through New Year's at On Stage Dance Supply. Anything donated after the large shipments are taken to the hospitals will be saved for another run during spring break.
Zayden's Toy Drive also collects monetary donations to purchase Radio Flyer wagons for pediatric patients. These help transport the kids around the hospitals. An account is set up at Bank of Cherokee County for this purpose.
Jumper was able to acquire a drivable vehicle shaped like a red wagon, and that will be a part of the Kenwood Christmas parade Saturday.
Donations will be accepted there, as well.
Teachers at Sequoyah Pre-K Center are collecting items from community members to give out stockings Monday at the Tahlequah Day Center. Donations can be dropped off this week at the school's front office. Suggested items to donate to the Day Center include full-sized hygiene products, warm socks, hats and gloves, and scarves.
"Those little throw blankets from Walmart aren't too expensive and they're small enough they can travel distances with them," said Ed Blanchard, Zöe Institute case manager.
Tahlequah Day Center will be open both Christmas Eve and Christmas for lunch, roughly 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., according to Blanchard.
"We got some volunteers to open it up. It's going to be a good Christmas season," he said. "If anyone wants to bring fresh fruit or holiday, that would make things a little bit special. We want to be extra good to our clients, and make sure they're loved and make them feel special."
