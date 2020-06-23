Those who plan on visiting the Illinois River in Tahlequah have a new place to grab a bite to eat, or grab a cup of joe. And those looking for someone to bale their hay and fix up their lawns have a new agriculturist in town.
Out near the river, on the corner of Steely Hollow Road and State Highway 10, Donna's Food Barn is serving up a plethora of mouth-watering eats for hungry floaters, campers, and anyone driving along the river road. Donna Spradlin has taken her Food Barn and cooked food at different events for 30 years, but now, she has decided to set up near the Travelin' Joe coffee house for the summer season in Tahlequah.
"We like in Tahlequah and we decided to set up here permanently for the summer, when the virus and everything started," she said. "We lost several events, and we just had the opportunity to set up out there, so that's what we did, and it's been going really good."
Those with an appetite have plenty of options to choose from at Donna's Food Barn, including burgers, grilled Philly cheesesteaks, smoked fried bologna sandwiches, Indian tacos, chicken baskets, steak nachos, Frito chili pies, and more. For dessert, guests can order a funnel cake, snow cone, or deep-fried Oreos. Spradlin said the burgers have been a hit a lately.
"We have really good burgers," she said. "We make homestyle burgers and make our patties. We don't use frozen patties."
Call-in orders are welcome at Donna's Food Barn, but seating is also available. Diners might also get a chance to taste the grub at this year's Red Fern Festival in Tahlequah, as well as the Cherokee National Holiday. The Barn is open Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To place an order call 918-207-5656.
In the same lot, Travelin' Joe LLC is offering a bevy of coffee beverages and breakfast items for the early-morning risers.
Kate Baker-Alyea previously worked for a Starbucks, but decided she wanted to branch out and serve up espresso drinks on her own.
"I love being a barista, so that's kind of where this came about," she said. "It's nice on the river to be able to get a really good iced latte or nitro brew."
Rock Rock Coffee specially crafted Travelin' Joe's two coffee blends, which means aficionados won't be able to find them anywhere else.
"Our main blend is our Briscoe Blend, which named after our dog Briscoe," said Baker-Alyea. "It's probably a more familiar blend to most people. It's Central and South American beans, and so it's one that across the board, people would really enjoy. And then our Bonnie Blend, named after our other border collie, is African beans, because I really like a dark roast with African beans."
Traveling' Joe also offers carne asada breakfast burritos, biscuits and gravy, muffins, oatmeal, and chocolate chip cookies. The coffee and breakfast joint is also open Thursday through Sundays, typically from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Customers can call ahead on their way to work at 918-973-0019.
Trey Pierce has started to expand his lawn care service - Pierce Property Maintenance - to Tahlequah, where he recently leased a building for his new location. He has also started Pierce Custom Baling and Spraying LLC.
"We do customer hay baling and custom agriculture pasture-spraying applications," said Pierce. "My grandpa actually used to do that, and he kind of retired. Now, through the lawn care, I had some tractors and different equipment, and my dad runs a lot of cattle and they do hay and all that, so I just kind of figured we'd branch out and start offering it for other folks, also."
Pierce services farmers and ranchers throughout Cherokee and Mayes counties. For his lawn care business, he services mainly commercial properties, but also has residential customers.
"It's kind of whatever we've got to do to get the job done, especially on hay baling," he said. "I enjoy doing it and I like agriculture. I've been around that my whole life, and I really enjoy working outdoors."
To reach Pierce for either his lawn care service or his hay baling service, call 918-316-4536.
