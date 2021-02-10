GTAA head aims to lead charge for change

Newly hired Greater Tenkiller Area Association Executive Director Kenyatta Wright said his goal is to more involved with the economic aspect of his new role.
Wright was born and raised in Vian and graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor's degree in Marketing. Wright moved on to play as a linebacker for the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills from 2000-2006.
“It was great, and obviously you go to experience your craft at the highest level possible, and you always had those dreams to make it,” said Wright. “Once I did make it, I really got to see it’s all about the relationships you get to there, to help you carry you on.”
Wright and his wife, Amber, moved back to Vian, and he said he wouldn’t trade the local area for New York. The pair have four children together.
“We lived in Tahlequah for a while and we started a business there and navigated our way through. I coached, and we got to where we thought we needed to be back where we always wanted to be and settle down," he said.
Wright said his main goal in his new role is bringing more to the area for multiple reasons.
“The counties we’re going to serve are Cherokee, Sequoyah, and the borders of Adair and Muskogee counties. My goal is to have the energy and to be able to not just sell our area for tourism, but to also promote recreation, promote economic development, and gather partners," Wright said.
GTAA is multicounty tourism organization that is instrumental in marketing the Lake Tenkiller area and its destination partners.
“In addition to this strategy, we strive to promote recreation, economic development, and tourism,” said Wright. “Our partners are local businesses, area attractions, surrounding towns and the stakeholders who share our passion for the area.”
Wright said he would like to lead the charge for changing the area's future.
“How do we, as a rural area, connect businesses together? I know the chambers do a great job at that. From a tourism level and representing our area to the state, that’s where I feel like I want to take the leadership role and do some great things around here that will last awhile,” said Wright.
Wright and his wife own businesses in Tahlequah, and DreamCatcher Sports is among them.
“I also own a business called Waterstone Interiors. We do a lot of work in Tahlequah homes and commercial buildings. I just did Dr. Brent Rouse's and the new optometry clinic for Dotsons, where Steve Crawford was the builder,’ he said.
