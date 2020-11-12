Don Nowlin, executive director of the Greater Tenkiller Area Association, is retiring at the end of the year after over a decade of service to the GTAA and lake community.
A search committee is looking for people who may be interested in the position. This executive director reports directly to the GTAA Board of Directors and oversees membership support and activities. It is a part-time, contract labor position, and including compensation. The executive director oversees the administrative, sales, and marketing services of the organization.
The candidate should be a resident of the GTA; be detail-oriented with business, sales, marketing management, bookkeeping skills; and have a love for the greater Tenkiller area and its community. Some travel is required. Those interested in applying should contact the GTAA Search Committee for more information at tenkillerareaok@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.