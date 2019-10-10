OKLAHOMA CITY - Thirty-nine American Indian tribes are in Oklahoma, and each has its own history and culture. All across the state are museums, cultural centers, historic sites, galleries, and other attractions where visitors can learn about these tribal nations.
The new Oklahoma Indian Country Guide from the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department will help travelers plan Oklahoma vacations that include these destinations. The guide highlights more than 100 Native American cultural attractions, along with information on powwows, festivals, and other cultural events around the state.
"We have such incredible cultural destinations here in Oklahoma," said Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell, who is also the state's Secretary of Tourism & Branding. "Visitors will find museums where they can see artifacts and art from the tribes, cultural centers where they can see living-history reenactors, and galleries where they can purchase artwork made by tribal citizens."
The 88-page publication features information on each of the 39 Oklahoma-based tribal nations, highlighting their histories, their traditions and celebrations, and some of their most influential members. The guide includes a mixture of modern and historical images, many obtained from the individual tribes and from the Oklahoma Historical Society's collection.
"We would like to extend a huge thanks to each of the tribes for their assistance in completing this guide," said Jennifer Mullins, director of the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department's Travel Promotions Division, which produces Oklahoma's state travel publications. "Each one has been so helpful with this project, patiently answering our questions, helping us obtain photos, and providing us with the context we needed to do this project right."
The free guide is available for order at TravelOK.com/Brochures, along with numerous other publications from the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department, including the Oklahoma Route 66 Guide and the Discover Oklahoma Destination Dining Guide. Those who wish to order by phone can call 800-652-6552. Travelers can also order brochures from many Oklahoma cities and attractions and have them shipped free of charge to their homes.
The department's publications can also be picked up at Oklahoma Tourism Information Centers, Oklahoma State Parks and at many other Oklahoma tourism destinations around the state.
To learn more about the Department, visit TravelOK.com.
