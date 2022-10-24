HULBERT – Sequoyah Adventure Club’s Family Fall Series kicked off Saturday, Oct. 22m with a "Pink Out" guided hike at the the state park.
The initial hike, which was used to commemorate breast cancer awareness, took place on the Whispering Pines trails.
Michael Robinson, a recreation specialist at Sequoyah State Park, said while the hike wasn’t gaining any monetary donations for breast cancer awareness, it was mainly to just show encouragement.
“We’re just showing our support for everybody who's had breast cancer – or any kind of cancer, for that matter,” said Robinson. “It’s a double positive. You get out and hike, and you support a good thing.”
Sierra Coon, a recreation coordinator at Sequoyah State Park, said guided hikes will be a regular occurrence on Saturdays with the series until Nov. 12, with one taking place at 10 a.m. and the other at 1 p.m.
Robinson said the guided hikes will be used to spotlight different trails in the park and get people to enjoy nature in a safe environment.
“I think post-COVID people are wanting to get out of the house,” said Robinson. “I think they feel more comfortable when there’s somebody there, like a support net that catches you. Obviously, a person like myself, who's been on the trails, can provide a little education. You get out of the house, you get exercise, and you’re not staring at screens.”
Coon said each hike will normally only be a mile or two long to keep participants interested,
“Most beginners, when they’re getting out, they get intimidated by the higher numbers,” said Coon. “They think it’s going to be more strenuous and more taxing on their body, but generally we have relatively flat terrain, so it’s not as intense as it sounds.”
Amaris Powell, a Tulsa resident, joined guides Coon and Robinson with several family members on the hike.
Powell said that before finding out about the hike, several kids in her group wanted to explore the woods, which she didn’t feel comfortable allowing without having prior knowledge of the area.
“It’s good for the community because they know there are opportunities for you to go in and see what is here at the park,” said Powell. “Now I know there’s a place we can go and hike, and it’s guided, so we don’t have to worry about the fear of getting lost or turned around.”
Coon said having guided hikes can help take some of the scariness out of hiking alone.
Powell said this was the first hike her children had been on, and she hopes to continue giving them the experience.
“I’ve never been on a hike. My family didn’t take me on hikes, and so just exposure to things like that could change your life,” said Powell.
