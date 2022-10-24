Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.