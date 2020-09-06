Guided trail walks set at Honey Springs Battlefield

CHECOTAH -- Honey Springs Battlefield has announced that it will host guided trail walks on the Honey Springs Battlefield, led by site director Adam Lynn, on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This will be an opportunity for visitors to check out the new informative trail signs and to ask questions about key aspects of the largest Civil War conflict to take place in present-day Oklahoma. The guided tours will be limited to groups of eight, and all attendees will be required to wear masks and socially distance throughout the tour.
The Honey Springs Battlefield recently installed more than 50 new trail signs on all six of its walking trails.
To reach the walking trails, take the modern, paved "battlefield road" from the Visitor Center. From the road, each walking trail is marked by title and numbered one through six from north to south, ending at the monuments area.
Visitors also will be able to tour the Visitor Center's newest exhibits, purchase items from the gift shop, and learn about exhibits that will open in the near future.
Due to social distancing guidelines, the Honey Springs Battlefield Visitor Center's total capacity at one time is 10 people, including staff. Masks are also required while touring the Visitor Center. Normal admission prices apply to those who tour the Visitor Center.
For more information about the walking tours and the Honey Springs Battlefield, email honeysprings@okhistory.org or alynn@okhistory.org, or call 918-473-5572.
Honey Springs Battlefield is east of U.S. Highway 69 between Oktaha and Checotah.
The Visitor Center is on a hill in close proximity to the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame in Rentiesville.
Honey Springs Battlefield is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
