Gun experts, theater leaders talk protocol

Area firearms experts say every gun should be treated as if it’s loaded, even if it is just a stage prop.
On Oct. 21, actor Alec Baldwin was practicing a gun draw for a scene on the set of his film, “Rust,” when he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded the director, Joel Souza. Investigators quickly determined Baldwin was handed a .45 Colt revolver that had a live round, a lead bullet. Those who worked on set said the film’s armorer was inexperienced, and they didn’t recall whether that person checked every chamber of the gun.
This wasn’t the first incident wherein a live round from a prop gun fatally struck someone on a movie set. In 1993, Brandon Lee, son of actor and martial artist Bruce Lee, was shot and killed on the set of “The Crow.” Michael Massee, who fired the prop gun that killed Lee, was never criminally charged, and negligence was determined to be a factor in that incident.
So the question for many investigators and members of the public is this: How and why was there a live firearm on the movie set, and where is the accountability?
Tahlequah Police Department Lt. Randy Tanner, TPD's range master, is a certified firearm instructor. He said everyone should be familiar with loading and unloading of a firearm before using one.
“You treat every gun as if it’s loaded. Guns themselves aren’t dangerous, but the destructive capability they have in the wrong hands makes them inherently dangerous,” said Tanner.
Tanner believes the Oct. 21 shooting of Hutchins may changed how the movie industry operates.
“Did anybody ever think that one upset mother would have the ability to start MADD?" he asked, referring to Mothers Against Drunk Driving. "It’s whatever gets the driving force behind it that they’re ready and willing to not take no for an answer and keep pushing. If it has the right people who push it and know how to sell it, that could go right back to the [Lee shooting]."
Scott Pursley is associate professor and technical director for the Northeastern State University drama department. He said gun and weapons props are more for representation rather than use as part of a skit.
“You can get away with using something that looks like an actual gun, and we do that whenever we can,” said Pursley. “Occasionally you do a real play with real weapons, and we always try to take the safest route in the situation of a gun.”
Stage personnel can mimick the sound of a gun being fired by slapping together two 2-by-4 boards on a hinge, out of sight from the audience.
“It seems like it’s as loud as a gunshot when we do it, and that’s usually our go-to when we want to achieve the real sound,” said Pursley.
There are instances wherein a "blank gun" is brought in and made part of the skit. Pursley said there is no bullet in the firearm, just gunpowder. A blank is a cartridge that generates a muzzle flash with an explosive sound. The firearm can be modified to allow a blank to cycle action without expelling a projectile.
“We normally use informed public safety on campus. I’m usually the person who has deal with keeping it safe during the play, so I always test it and clean it and make sure there’s no obstruction in it," said Pursley. "Generally, I try to make sure there’s just one blank in it so there’s not a lot of room for errors."
That ensures the firearm can’t be shot multiple times. Pursley has the gun before it goes on stage, and immediately after it comes off stage, to be locked up.
Tahlequah Community Playhouse Season Manager Craig Clifford said they only work with toy guns and weapons while performing on stage.
“We use plastic weapons, and in fact, toy guns are probably all we have in our storehouse for when a play calls for a weapon of sorts. We’ll sometimes cover up the orange tip that you see on a lot of guns, but sometimes, we don’t even do that,” said Clifford.
TCP used to employ cap guns occasionally, back in the day, but never a blank. Cap guns create a sound simulating a gunshot with a puff of smoke when the percussion cap is exploded.
Clifford said TCP now purchases sound effects online instead of using graphics.
“You can download just about anything nowadays, and we used to have to get compact discs that had all kinds of sound effects on it,” he said.
Clifford said the actor generally is “dead” already, or poisoned, for plays that involve a murder mystery, so no gun is needed for the "murder."
