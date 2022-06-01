It appears that recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York are inspiring copycat gun violence around the country - over the Memorial Day weekend, the U.S. experienced mass shootings in Taft; Anniston, Alabama; Mecosta County, Michigan; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Merced County, California; and Benton Harbor, Michigan, according to a report from The Guardian.
Republican lawmakers throughout the country, including State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, are attributing gun violence in America to a nation-wide mental health crisis. Local providers agree that such a crisis exists, but are unsure whether it is responsible for mass shootings.
Jimmie Fite, director of Echota Behavioral Health, said that mental health facilities are experiencing a surge in activity.
"Cases have been on the rise. It has spiked. It is here, and we see it. The number of clients we receive on a daily basis is phenomenal," said Fite.
Mental health facilities can reach capacity for two reasons: either the number of patients has increased beyond what a clinic can handle, or the number of health care workers has decreased within that facility. In Cherokee County, the number of clients has risen as the number of mental health professionals has waned, which has placed undue strain within the field.
Over the course of the pandemic, mental health clients have increased, but that number is tapering off. Fite isn't convinced that the number of patients that Echota receives derives from a tantamount generational increase in disease; rather, she attributes destigmatization.
"I think that COVID still plays a factor, but the changing factor is stigma," said Fite. "In the mental health field, we have broken the stigma of seeing a professional. We are seeing that people are now getting help. They are saying, 'it's OK to address your mental health.'"
She said that world events can factor into mental health.
"The world has changed so much. The mind has to keep up," she said. "Social media plays a huge part in mental health as people are getting news faster and faster. People are living on social media, and they are losing out on opportunities to interact, human-to-human."
Mass shooters, which tend to be male and young, experience drastic changes in their lives. They take out their anger onto other people, including bystanders.
"We see a lot of anger. Anger comes from depression in that age. We talk a lot about outbursts that young people exhibit. Demonstrations of anger are a statement to the world. They are saying, 'Look at me, I'm depressed,'" said Fite.
Echota is going into schools to work with students for suicide prevention. They are teaching families about signs of depression and violence. For those exhibiting anger, she recommends looking for signs and safely reaching out.
"You can reach out to them. Talk to them. Reach out with invitations and look out for signs on social media. Talk as much as you can. Give them a 1-800 crisis line. Don't be scared to use those hotlines," said Fite.
Jason Nichols, former Tahlequah mayor and instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, recognized that mental health is important when addressing mass shootings, but closing the mental health gap won't single-handedly solve America's mass shooting crisis.
"No single reason can account for the increase in mass shootings. The causes are complex and trying to distill the issue down to one overarching problem is an oversimplification that has tragic consequences. A lack of resources in the mental health arena is an undeniable problem, but ignoring the ubiquity of highly destructive weaponry is a recipe for disaster," said Nichols.
He said that in the Buffalo tragedy, and others like it, it is important not to overlook the creation of resentments and the cultivation of a sense of grievance that are prominent in the current social environment.
"Rather than advocating for solutions to problems, a relatively high proportion of high profile media and political figures seem more interested in exaggerating the challenges we face so that people genuinely, but mistakenly, feel threatened, and then work to turn the reactions to the perceived threats against their supposed foes."
He observed that in both the Uvalde and Buffalo cases, the shooters were 18-year old males.
"Eighteen-year-old males seem to be particularly vulnerable to the creation of these feelings of helplessness that are ingredients in the motivations of these mass shooters," said Nichols
Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked in a May 28 Saturday Forum whether addressing mental health or implementing gun reform would help curb mass shootings.
"More mental health resources would be great, but that would take a massive infusion of resources," said David Smalley. "The root problem is easy access to firearms for nearly anyone. The Uvalde shooter bought two AR-15's and a ton of ammo over the course of three days. Texas gun laws are nearly nonexistent."
He also said that other countries play video games, experience mental health issues, listen to music, but don't have mass shootings.
"People who say laws don't work are not being truthful. That said, this country has more guns than people at this point. There is no easy solution," said Smalley.
Pam McClendon Pritchett doesn't believe that 17 or 18-year-olds should be allowed to walk into a store and purchase two AR-15s.
"I don't think there is any reason why any assault rifle should ever be sold to civilians. They're not for hunting and killing anything but humans," she said.
"A much better focus on mental health would be a great start, I think anyway. Personally, I don't think more laws on guns are going to help. Criminals will always find a way," said Laura Charlene Janzen.
In a recent poll, TDP readers were asked what should be done to prevent mass shootings, and 13 percent said nothing; 4 percent said expanded background checks; 9 percent said restrictions on age, purchases at gun shows, and where guns can be carried; 8 percent said a ban on assault weapons and certain guns; 40 percent said some combination of aforementioned controls; and 25 percent said loser gun laws altogether, allowing adults to carry guns in schools.
Those who are experiencing signs of depression, anger, or suicide can call a number of hotlines: 918-939-9694 Echota Crisis Hotline; 1-800-273-TALK, National Suicide Hotline; 866-488-7386, LGBT Suicide Hotline; 877-565-8860, Trans Lifeline; and 1-800-656-HOPE, National Sexual Assault Hotline.
