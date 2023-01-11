A man drove himself to the hospital after he was shot during an exchange of gunfire at a local apartment complex.
On Jan. 9, Tahlequah Police officer David Trammell was dispatched to reports of shots fired on North Cedar Avenue. Two people flagged the officer down and explained what occurred.
Demeshon Jones said he was about to go to sleep when he heard “two violent and loud” bangs on his door.
“When he looked out the peep hole, there was someone outside the door he did not know,” Trammell wrote in his report.
Jones grabbed his firearm and slowly opened the door. He said Christian Wills pulled out what he believed was a firearm, so he shot at the man.
“The man, according to Mr. Jones, ran down the stairs, and once he was in the parking lot, the man turned around and fired two shots at Mr. Jones, who was still standing on the balcony outside his apartment,” Trammell said.
Jones returned fire and shot toward the man at least three times.
Erika Callaway told officers a man approached her as she was walking out to her car. She said she didn’t know who the man was and he took her keys.
“Ms. Callaway then said she witnessed the man proceed to stab the tires on Mr. Jones’ car. The man, according to Ms. Callaway, proceeded up the stairs to [the apartment] where Mr. Jones lives and started banging on the door,” Trammell said.
Lt. Justin Leatherwood was responded to Cedar Avenue when someone called to report that a black Dodge Charger was leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Leatherwood didn’t see the vehicle and drove to the hospital to look for it.
“I went up to [W.W. Hastings Hospital] and located a black Dodge Charger parked the wrong direction in the drive and pulled up to the north [emergency room] door,” Leatherwood said.
Security guards advised that a man who was shot came into the hospital.
“I went into the ER and there was blood trail from the vehicle to the ER bed the subject identified as Christian Wills, was being worked on,” Leatherwood said.
He said there was blood on the outside of the vehicle, and he looked inside, where he could see blood “everywhere.”
“There was a Glock gun box in the passenger seat with multiple magazines; one had blood on it. In the passenger floorboard was a Glock pistol covered in blood,” he said.
Witnesses at the apartment said bullets from the shooting went through their windows.
Wills’ condition as of Wednesday evening had not been disclosed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.