A verbal dispute between two men with firearms wound up with one sent to the hospital and one sent to jail.
On April 17, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies Rick Ward, Curtis Elkins, Jesse Mitchell, Caleb Rice, and McKinsey Fuson were dispatched to Cookson on a report of a fight in progress, with shots fired.
“Deputies Elkins and Mitchell had taken a position of cover along the south side of the detached garage facing east, looking to the west living room window of the residence,” Ward wrote in the sheriff’s report. “Deputy Elkins was giving verbal commands to a male subject inside the residence. The curtains were particularly open and the male subject was in and out of visibility.”
Deputies moved in closer as they continued to give verbal commands to the man inside the house. Neil Francis Kahrs emerged from the residence and told deputies it was his house. Kahrs was taken into custody without incident.
When Deputies Mitchell and and Ward proceeded to the adjacent house on the property, a man came outside, carrying a handgun.
“This subject was immediately taken to the ground and placed in restraints. The firearm was secured and the subject was identified as Jerimey Eugene Watson. Watson also had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his left leg,” said Ward.
The woman who called 911 said Watson had been sober for eight years but had consumed alcohol that evening. She said Kahrs had also been drinking.
“Watson came over to her and Kahrs’ residence to sit down and talk with Kahrs to attempt to resolve the issues between them. According to [the woman], the conversation between Watson and Kahrs had been argumentative, with voices being raised and some yelling back and fourth,” said Ward.
The woman said she went to the bedroom after the men settle down and heard them arguing a short time later. Kahrs began to walk away from the conversation, but Watson supposedly followed him.
“[The woman] continued saying that as Kahrs and Mr. Watson met in the doorway of the back bedroom, Kahrs had a handgun and he and Watson began struggling,” said Ward. “[The woman] said that during the struggle, the handgun fired and Watson was struck in the left leg.”
When the woman and Watson stepped outside, they saw Kahrs open the curtains of the living room, pointing a sawed-off shotgun at them.
"[The woman] said Watson then fired one round at Kahrs in self-defense. [She] added that Watson said he fired the shot to protect her, because if Kahrs fired the shotgun, he would have hit her, too,” said Ward.
The woman said she called 911, went with Watson to the nearby residence, and waited for deputies to arrive.
Watson was transported by EMS to Northeastern Health System, where he told Elkins he wanted to go to jail.
“I then transported Watson to the CCDC [and] once at CCDC, deputies declined to file any charges on Watson at that time,” said Elkins.
Kahrs was booked into jail on charges of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a sawed-off shotgun with a barrel shorter than 18 inches.
