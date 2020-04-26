Guns, ammo big sellers during pandemic

Gun shops in Tahlequah are staying busy and trying to stay stocked during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Williams Shooting Supply & Gun has limited the number of days it's open to Tuesdays and Fridays, but is still struggling to stay stocked on ammunition.
"It's just more difficult getting it supplied," owner Beverly Williams said on Friday, April 24. "Customers are still searching. There's a few with guns, but I mean if you're talking about the majority, it's going to be the ammo. A lot of them are buying that don't usually; that's not a priority. They want to get into something as cheap as they can, which isn't good."
Williams says sales have seen a significant increase from normal.
"I'm going to say maybe a 30 to 35 percent increase in sales," she said. "In the cities, they're seeing a 100 percent increase. You'll see that in our area people, as far as ammo and stuff; they're pretty aggressive. Demand in cities for living is tenfold, compared to what it is around here."
Williams said buyers are mostly seeking ammo for pistols.
Recoil Arms, which has stayed open, has maintained its rapid rate of sales, but is starting to see a slow move back to normalcy, as of earlier this week.
"Things went crazy since the middle of March," Recoil Arms owner Dee Page said on Friday. "We have been open every day that we normally are open and we can't keep stock. It's odd, very odd. People are concerned. I think they're concerned with the economy, and I think they're concerned with the crime rates that are kind of going on a little more."
Page says it's pistol ammo her customers are after.
"It would be me speculating what people are buying ammo for, but it's mostly pistol ammo that they're buying, so it's self-defense," she said.
Page has also sold a large number of guns, including handguns and shotguns.
"It's just crazy the number of guns we're selling out. We're having a hard time getting guns right now from our suppliers, because they're saying that all the gun stores are having an uptick right now," she said.
Page estimates a 200 percent increase in sales since the middle of March.
"We can't keep guns in stock. We are heavy on ammunition right now because we started stocking up; we had to," Page said. "We just need to because everybody's coming in. We're going through cases. We can get two cases of ammo in today and we can be out on Saturday."
