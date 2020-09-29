One of the most important components of the Johnson O'Malley Program is parent involvement. This October, parents of JOM eligible children will have an opportunity to get involved in the development of the JOM program at Grand View School.
Elections for the JOM Indian Education Committee members will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Grand View School beginning at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria. To serve on the JOM IEC, a person must be the parent or guardian of a JOM-verified child. School board members or spouses and school employees or spouses can not serve on the committee.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Attendees must wear a mask and physical distance.
For more information, contact Glenda Sellers at 918-456-5131, ext. 500.
