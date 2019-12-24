GV wellness team participates in Great American Smokeout

The Grand View School Student Wellness Action Team participated in the Great American Smokeout event in November.
The Great American Smokeout is a nationwide campaign to help tobacco users plan a date to quit tobacco for good.
Grand View SWAT members distributed Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline resources throughout the school community. Tobacco cessation support saturated the Grand View school campus with over 40 distributed palm cards with cessation tips, informational posters, school website and app outreach, and a social media campaign.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable deaths. For more information or resources for planning a tobacco quit date, call 1-800-QUITNOW or visit okhelpline.com.
Grand View SWAT is a partner of the Tobacco Endowment Settlement Trust Healthy Living Program serving Cherokee County.
