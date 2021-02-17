Gymgoers share views on New Year's resolutions pandemic

As the new year slowly trends to becoming old news, those with New Year's resolutions have likely either made them a staple of their lives in 2021, or have since given up on whatever goal they set for themselves.
One of the most common New Year's resolutions, which is getting healthy and exercising more, is ironically also one of the toughest ones to stick to.
There are a multitude of opinions when it comes to resolutions. Some believe it motivates them to change their lifestyles, while others believe if people want to change, they should do it right away.
Ben Smith, for instance, uses the new year to motivate him to achieve something new every year.
"I think New Year's resolutions are a good opportunity to set goals and make changes that have significant meaning behind them," said Smith. "It's a new year, and you can feel like you can redo the mistakes you made last year. My New Year's resolution is to stay in shape and to eventually, run a marathon."
Others, however, believe the idea of a New Year resolution does not work very effectively.
Patrick Gormley, for instance, believes those who want true change should not wait for a date on the calendar, but should tackle their goals right away. Gormley is a regular at the gym and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Fitness has been a central part of his lifestyle for years.
"Personally, I don't believe that New Year's resolutions are a great way to get healthy," said Gormley. "I believe people will burn themselves out much more quickly when the reason they are exercising is because of it being a new year. I think if someone is truly serious about wanting to change their lifestyle, they should do it right away."
Regardless of opinion though, gyms are typically much busier at the start of a new year because of these resolutions.
Evan Michael works at the Northeastern State University Wellness Center, also known as The Fit. He agrees The Fit has been much busier over the past month - despite being closed this week due to weather. He also thinks that, like anything, New Year's resolutions can work as long as they are followed through with.
"The gym has consistently been busier since we got back from winter break," said Michael. "I think that New Year's resolutions can be good if they are adhered to. My personal take, however, is that it is better to seize the day and make changes as soon as possible rather than putting it off for the new year."
