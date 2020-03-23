The 4-H 2020 Legacy Awards will be presented virtually live on Facebook and 4-H.org/legacy Wednesday, March 25, 6 p.m.
Community members can watch compelling stories of this year's Youth in Action award winners, witness the impact of the 4-H Tech Changemakers partnership with Microsoft, and more.
4‑H strives to be a resource for families, and it is committed to providing free and low-cost online and print educational resources to support 4‑H’ers and their families while schools and clubs remain closed. Find activity guides, hands-on learning kits, and online activities, or consider donating, at 4-H.org. Donations made now through the conclusion of the virtual Legacy Awards program, will help 4-H provide educational resources to young people and families who may not be able to access school virtually.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.