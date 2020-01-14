Habitat about to break ground on House 28

Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity has selected Dawn LeForce for House 28, and plans to break ground soon.
Construction is expected to begin in March and continue through June 2020. The house will be near the corner of Bryant and Fox streets.
Interested volunteers to work on the house can sign up online at www.tahlequahhabitat.org starting March 1.
LeForce has already completed her required sweat equity hours working on House 27, and plans to earn more hours working on her own house. All homeowners are selected and qualified with good credit and monthly income to pay back a low cost mortgage.
TAHFH is taking applications for houses and owner occupied repairs. Applicants must have good credit, not be a registered sex offender, be a citizen or legal resident, and have income to pay back the cost of the house or repair. No profit is added. TAHFH does not discriminate in any way and all are welcome to inquire about eligibility.
Call 918-453-1332 for an appointment.
