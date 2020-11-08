Habitat announces construction of new Habitat ReStore

Linda Cheatham, executive director for Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity, has been working for the past three years on preparations to build a new and bigger Habitat ReStore.
The ReStore originally opened as a Surplus Store in 2012, and was awarded the ReStore trademark by Habitat for Humanity International three years later on March 4, 2015. Nan Jones, chair of the ReStore Committee, worked side by side with Cheatham to qualify for the ReStore trademark.
"Habitat for Humanity International was not convinced a town as small as Tahlequah could sustain enough donations to keep a ReStore open," said Jones.
Donations include everything from furniture to clothing.
"Not only does our ReStore have lots of donations, they quickly ran out of space and started looking to expand," Cheatham said. "We purchase paint and accessories. Our customers love the paint and it is a good quality."
In August 2017, Cheatham applied with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a Community Facility Loan to build the new ReStore.
"This loan is specifically geared for rural towns with populations less than 20,000, like Tahlequah," said Cheatham. "The terms are good, interest is low, and it will give the ReStore a chance to expand."
The location of the new ReStore will be 17165 W. Mud Valley Road, on the southwest corner of Mud Valley and the Highway 51 bypass.
"It has been a long and involved process," said Cheatham. "We started the application in 2017, purchased the property in August 2020, and were notified in late October we were approved for both a loan and grant to build the new ReStore. The construction process is expected to take about seven months, which means we will be moving next summer."
On April 1, 2017, TAHFH opened a used clothing store known as the ReStore Rack, in response to donors needing an outlet to give away used men's, women's and children's clothing shoes and accessories, as well as customers needing a place to buy good, used clothing. The Rack clothing store, behind the Post Office, also ran out of room quickly and needs a bigger space.
"Once the ReStore moves to their new location on Mud Valley Road, the ReStore Rack will move to the old ReStore space on the corner of First and College, almost doubling their square footage," Cheatham said.
TAHFH is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit Christian housing ministry that builds and repairs houses for selected and qualified families. All of the profit made by both ReStores comes back to TAHFH to help build houses for low- and very low-income families. Since 1990, TAHFH has completed 28 houses, with House 29 under construction now. Volunteers are needed. Call the office at 918-453-1332 to inquire about volunteering.
