Habitat announces sixth anniversary of ReStore Rack

Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity will be celebrating the sixth anniversary of the ReStore Rack on April 1.
When the ReStore Rack opened, it was not traditional for Habitat affiliates to have ReStores that take donations of and sell clothing, having been mainly focused on home improvement and building materials.
After six years, TAHFH officials know it was the right decision. Providing employment to six people and a meaningful volunteer experience to others, the ReStore Rack helps raise funds to build affordable houses in Cherokee County for low-income families who are selected and qualified.
"We just finished Habitat House 32 located in the Briggs area," said Linda Cheatham, TAHFH executive director. "Now we are breaking ground on West Keetoowah, south of House 31, which was completed last year."
Construction is scheduled to begin April 3 and volunteers are needed to help with the building. Potential volunteers are invited to log on to the website at www.tahlequahhabitat.org and sign up for the shifts they are interested in working. Business groups that want to schedule a workday on a Saturday are encouraged to call Cheatham at 918-453-1332 to schedule.
All house applicants must have good credit with a score of at least 640 and low debt; meet low-income guidelines with either two years of steady employment, or a check with enough income to build a house; and not be registered sex offenders. A Habitat house is not a free home, but an affordable one built with volunteers and a 30-year mortgage.
