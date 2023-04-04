Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity started construction April 3 on Habitat House 33 for Robert Schue.
Volunteers were from Virginia and Texas, as well as local volunteers working on the framing. Due to the amount of rain this spring, the foundation for House 33 has been delayed, so volunteers are building the exterior walls in the back parking area of the Habitat Restore on the west bypass. RV volunteers have arrived from Virginia and Texas and are staying in the Habitat RV parking area on the south end of the store.
"The house building site is less than two miles from the ReStore," said Executive Director Linda Cheatham. "After we finish the exterior walls, we will trailer them to the build site in a few days."
TAHFH is a Christian housing ministry that builds and repairs houses with volunteers for selected and qualified low-income families, so the families can have decent houses with affordable payments. TAHFH ED Cheatham packages the 502 Direct Home Loan for the USDA who finances with below market interest.
"At this time, we have three potential homeowners pending loan approval with USDA," said Cheatham. "We just finished House 32 in the Briggs area with the House Blessing held Saturday, April 1 at the home."
To donate to Tahlequah Habitat or apply, go to www.tahlequahhabitat.org or mail a check to P.O. Box 1876, Tahlequah, OK, 74465. A Habitat house is not a free house, but a decent affordable house with a low-cost mortgage.
