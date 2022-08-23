Habitat celebrates blessing for House 31

Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity has completed Habitat House 31 and is ready to break ground on House 32 for another selected and qualified low-income family.
TAHFH is only able to build affordable houses by using volunteer labor.
"We build Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30-3 p.m. so the homeowner, working and retired members of the community have an opportunity to help," said Linda Cheatham, executive director for TAHFH. "We will begin construction the 20th of September."
Community members wishing to help build House 32 can go to www.tahlequahhabitat.org and sign up.
Homeowners are required to complete sweat equity, helping build their houses.
A Habitat for Humanity house is not a free house but an affordable mortgage at below-market interest rates. Applicants must have a credit score of 640 or better, a steady income, be willing to partner with TAHFH and not be a registered sex offender.
To complete a pre-application, individuals can go to the TAHFH website or call 918-453-1332 to make an appointment. TAHFH does not discriminate for any reason.
