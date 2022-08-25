Habitat elects board members

Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity elects board members for the 2023 fiscal year. Front row, from left, are: Co-secretary Nikki Molloy, Vice President Junior Sierra, Treasurer Annie Kingcade, former President Jennifer Lynn, and Executive Director Linda Cheatham. Not present is Secretary Dana Kellner. Back row: Board Chaplain Pastor Austin Troyer, Mike Bingham, Ana Landsaw, Shawna Batson members at large, and President Kelly Callaway.

Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity is a 501c3, nonprofit Christian Housing Ministry that builds and repairs houses for low-income families in Cherokee County. The organization is under the management of a board of directors made up of members of the community with an Executive Director who handles the day-to-day operations of the organization. TAHFH was founded in 1990 and has completed 31 houses and 65 owner occupied painting and repair projects.