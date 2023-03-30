Habitat finishes House No. 32, sets House Blessing for April 1

Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity has finished Habitat House 32 and invites interested people and supporters to attend a House Blessing at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
The address is 23461 Highway 51 in Tahlequah, which is 1-1/2 miles east past the Welling turn off. Refreshments will be served.
TAHFH is a Christian housing ministry. The scripture will be read by Pastor Austin Troyer, who is TAHFH board chaplain and pastor at Tahlequah Church of the Nazarene. This event allows Habitat supporters to bring housewarming gifts or gift cards to the family to use in setting up their new house. Estala Rojas previously lived in substandard housing and qualified for her new house by maintaining steady employment for at least two years, having good credit with a score over 640, being willing to partner with TAHFH, and complete required sweat equity. House payments are affordable due to the fact Habitat houses are built with volunteers under the expert supervision of a construction supervisor, which keeps the cost low.
TAHFH is a nonprofit organization that builds and repairs houses for selected and qualified families in the Tahlequah area. Plans are underway for Habitat House 33. For more information about how to volunteer to build Habitat House 33, or to apply for a house or repair, go to www.tahlequahhabitat.org and sign up. Individuals may also call the office at 918-453-1332.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.