Habitat for Humanity builds home for Tenkiller veteran

Volunteers for Habitat for Humanity are building a home for a veteran and a widow. Habitat House No. 30 is at Tenkiller harbor, where one of them owned a vacant lot.
"We need both skilled and unskilled volunteers to help with all phases of construction," said Ty Hemken, construction supervisor. "If you are unskilled, we can pair you with a skilled person to work as a team."
Interested people can go to www.tahlequahhabitat.org to sign up, or call 918-453-1332 for more information. The building schedule is listed on the website, where volunteers can sign up for whatever they like. United Methodist Circle of Care has helped by allowing volunteers to park their RVs at their facility, which is near the build site.
Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity celebrated its 30th year of house building in 2020.
"We recently increased our builds to finish two houses a year, plus many home repairs," said Executive Director Linda Cheatham. "Many people think a Habitat house is free, but it is not. All owners of houses or repairs pay back an affordable mortgage with below market interest."
The Tahlequah Habitat for Humanity is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Christian housing ministry that builds and repairs houses for low- and very-low income families in Cherokee County. The office is at 816 S. College Ave. and the program is open to all low-income people with good credit. Call or come by for more information. Donations can be dropped off, mailed in or paid through the website.
