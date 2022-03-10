Habitat for Humanity launches Women Build series

The Habitat for Humanity sponsored a course on building confidence, which took place on March 8.
Paola Guthrie, center, congratulated Joanna Porch, left and Jacque Morris on having completed the course. In the class, students had an opportunity to identify personal accomplishments, and learned how to filter out negative self-talk.
The next Women Build event will take place Saturday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will begin at the construction site of House 31 located at 1213 W. Keetoowah. Persons interested are asked to sign up for the Women Build Event on-line at www.tahlequahhabitat.org.
