Habitat for Humanity looking for volunteers for House No. 30

Members from the First United Methodist Church Habitat Team prepared to work on House No. 30 in Tenkiller Harbor. From left are: Roger Barnard, Keith Barrick, Charles Swann and George Warren.

Volunteers are critical to the mission of Habitat for Humanity by keeping the cost of housing affordable to the homeowner. Those interested in volunteering are invited to visit the Tahlequah Habitat website at www.tahlequahhabitat.org to sign up to help House No. 30. Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that builds and repairs houses for low income families that are selected and qualified. For more information, call 918-453-1332.