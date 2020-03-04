Habitat for Humanity International, Lowe’s and approximately 6,000 women volunteers will unite in more than 235 communities in the United States, India and Canada for International Women Build Week, March 1-8, to highlight the global need for safe and affordable housing.
A prelude to International Women’s Day, the global event aims to build and improve 540 homes while raising awareness of housing issues facing women and their families.
International Women Build Week, Habitat and Lowe’s are providing the tools for women to empower and educate themselves on skills used when repairing and restoring homes. By using the hashtag #BuildHer, Lowe’s and Habitat are uniting women for a central goal to share why safe and affordable housing is important or personal to them.
Tahlequah Area Habitat will kick off construction on House 28 for Dawn LeForce, a single woman. Located on the corner of South Bryant Road and West Fox Street, this house will be a two-bedroom, one-bathroom house with 884 square feet of living space. This Habitat Build Day helps teach women construction skills, but men are not excluded from the event. Participants are encouraged to sign up online at www.tahlequahhabitat.org so that they may better prepare.
Lowe’s has supported Habitat’s Women Build program in the U.S. since 2008. The Lowe’s partnership with Habitat began in 2003; since then, the company has committed more than $71.1 million to support the nonprofit, impacting the lives of Habitat homeowners worldwide. Lowe's support of Habitat’s Women Build has helped build, renovate or repair 5,328 homes with the support of more than 138,000 women volunteers.
