Habitat for Humanity ReStore to hold grand opening Dec. 11

A grand opening is being planned for the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at its new location on 17165 W. Mud Valley Road on the West 51 Bypass on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event will offer free hot dogs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as supplies last.
The ReStore accepts donations of good, used household items, furniture, and building supplies, and then sells the items to the public. The profit is used to build and repair homes for selected and qualified low-income families in the Tahlequah Area.
TAHFH is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit Christian Housing Ministry that has finished 30 houses and 65 painting and repair projects since 1990. For more information, call 918-453-1332 or visit the website at www.tahlequahhabitatg.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.