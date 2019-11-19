Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity is slowly replacing bulbs in the building with energy-efficient LED bulbs, according to Executive Director Linda Cheatham.
"LED bulbs cut the energy consumption by half, so we have budgeted to purchase and replace some bulbs each month," she said. "We were grateful when ATT wanted to do volunteer work for us."
TAHFH is a 501(c)3(), nonprofit corporation that builds and repairs houses for low- and very low-income families.
Applications are being taken now for 2020 for both home ownership and owner-occupied repairs, such as roofing, HVAC repair or replacement, handicap modification weatherization, etc. Applicants must have good credit with a score of 640 or better, and be employed or have steady income to pay back a loan.
For an appointment, call the Habitat office at 918-453-1332.
